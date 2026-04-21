USACE Temporary Emergency Power Deploys to Saipan in Response to Typhoon Sinlaku

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003575" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, civilian personnel with the Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team and contractors to Saipan to conduct damage assessments and generator installs. The teams are working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island.