USACE Temporary Emergency Power Deploys to Saipan in Response to Typhoon Sinlaku

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, civilian personnel with the Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team and contractors to Saipan to conduct damage assessments and generator installs. The teams are working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 20:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003575
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-OI229-5773
|Filename:
|DOD_111649148
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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