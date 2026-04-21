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    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Deploys to Saipan in Response to Typhoon Sinlaku

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    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, civilian personnel with the Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team and contractors to Saipan to conduct damage assessments and generator installs. The teams are working with local officials and FEMA to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 20:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003575
    VIRIN: 260423-A-OI229-5773
    Filename: DOD_111649148
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAIPAN, MP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Temporary Emergency Power Deploys to Saipan in Response to Typhoon Sinlaku, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Disaster Response
    249th Engineer Battalion
    USACE
    Typhoon Sinlaku

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