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    Major General Todd Erskine on the 79th TSC's Culinarian of the Year Competition

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    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about the importance of realistic training that prepares Soldiers for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and the support that comes from all components and branches for Army Reserve Soldiers at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003570
    VIRIN: 260421-A-IA193-3900
    Filename: DOD_111648924
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US

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    302nd MPAD
    culinary
    79th TSC
    Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base
    competition
    Army Reserve

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