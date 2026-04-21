Major General Todd Erskine on the 79th TSC's Culinarian of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003570" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about the importance of realistic training that prepares Soldiers for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and the support that comes from all components and branches for Army Reserve Soldiers at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)