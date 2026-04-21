U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, speaks about the importance of realistic training that prepares Soldiers for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and the support that comes from all components and branches for Army Reserve Soldiers at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 21, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 17:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003570
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-IA193-3900
|Filename:
|DOD_111648924
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Major General Todd Erskine on the 79th TSC's Culinarian of the Year Competition, by CPT Marcelo Marta and SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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