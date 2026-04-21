Fort Gordon B-Roll Package 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Matthew Garrett).
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003567
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-SK883-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111648787
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gordon B-Roll Package 2026, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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