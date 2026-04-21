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    Fort Gordon B-Roll Package 2026

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Fort Gordon B-Roll Package 2026 (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Matthew Garrett).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003567
    VIRIN: 260422-A-SK883-1004
    Filename: DOD_111648787
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gordon B-Roll Package 2026, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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