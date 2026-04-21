U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division complete weapons lanes during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 21, 2026. The event tests proficiency with the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and crew-served weapons, challenging Soldiers to demonstrate marksmanship, weapons handling, and technical knowledge while competing under physically demanding conditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003564
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-GB599-4722
|Filename:
|DOD_111648711
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Weapons Lanes, by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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