Implementing Troop Leading Procedures

This video contains procedures and examples of how to perform 8 step troop leading procedures in accordance with U.S. Army FM 5-0, The Operations Process.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003561
|VIRIN:
|120124-D-A0621-7471
|Filename:
|DOD_111648696
|Length:
|00:16:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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