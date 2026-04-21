U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division conduct the M4 stress shoot during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 22, 2026. The stress shoot challenges Soldiers to engage targets accurately after intense physical exertion, testing marksmanship, composure, and decision-making in high-pressure conditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003559
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-GB599-7499
|Filename:
|DOD_111648660
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 Stress Shoot, by SFC Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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