U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 22, 2026. The EPFA tests Soldiers’ physical endurance, strength, and combat fitness through a series of demanding events designed to evaluate readiness and resilience under pressure.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003558
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-GB599-9783
|Filename:
|DOD_111648657
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 EPFA, by SFC Travis Fontane and SGT Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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