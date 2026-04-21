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    18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 EPFA

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    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane and Sgt. Samuel Shomento

    10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Drum, New York, April 22, 2026. The EPFA tests Soldiers’ physical endurance, strength, and combat fitness through a series of demanding events designed to evaluate readiness and resilience under pressure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003558
    VIRIN: 260422-A-GB599-9783
    Filename: DOD_111648657
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, 18th Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2026 EPFA, by SFC Travis Fontane and SGT Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    18th Airborne Corps
    1oth Mountain Division
    Best Squad 2026

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