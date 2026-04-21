Movement to Contact (DATE)

VBS visualization was developed for the Combined Arms
Doctrine Directorate and depicts a Movement to Contact
mission within the Decisive Action Training Environment
(DATE)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2014
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003556
|VIRIN:
|140304-D-A0621-5448
|Filename:
|DOD_111648635
|Length:
|00:13:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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