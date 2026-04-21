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    Movement to Contact (DATE)

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    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2014

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    VBS visualization was developed for the Combined Arms
    Doctrine Directorate and depicts a Movement to Contact
    mission within the Decisive Action Training Environment
    (DATE)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2014
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003556
    VIRIN: 140304-D-A0621-5448
    Filename: DOD_111648635
    Length: 00:13:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Training & Combat Readiness

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