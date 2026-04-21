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    34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley

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    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their annual Operation Burn Out with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on April 21st, 2026. During Operation Burn Out, Minnesota National Guard Aviators lift water buckets, or "Bambi Buckets," which can hold between 100 and 2,500 gallons of water, depending on the helicopter, onto controlled burn fires across Camp Ripley's 53,000 square miles of training area (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003551
    VIRIN: 260421-A-AR912-5778
    Filename: DOD_111648604
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, 34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of Natural Resources
    Bambi Buckets
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    Operation Burn Out
    aviation

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