Minnesota National Guard Aviators from the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct their annual Operation Burn Out with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and CH-47 Chinook Helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on April 21st, 2026. During Operation Burn Out, Minnesota National Guard Aviators lift water buckets, or "Bambi Buckets," which can hold between 100 and 2,500 gallons of water, depending on the helicopter, onto controlled burn fires across Camp Ripley's 53,000 square miles of training area (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003551
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-AR912-5778
|Filename:
|DOD_111648604
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 34th CAB Conducts 2026 Operation Burn Out with MNDNR at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.