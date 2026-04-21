Evolving Threats to Army Installations in a Complex World

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This visualization was developed for DASA-SI for presentation at the Fall 2017 AUSA Conference. It depicts how emerging threats have changed the Army’s operational environment. We need to reconsider how we view Army installations. Official public release was coordinated and approved through DASA-SI channels.