This visualization was developed for DASA-SI for presentation at the Fall 2017 AUSA Conference. It depicts how emerging threats have changed the Army’s operational environment. We need to reconsider how we view Army installations. Official public release was coordinated and approved through DASA-SI channels.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003539
|VIRIN:
|171027-D-A0621-2312
|Filename:
|DOD_111648359
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Evolving Threats to Army Installations in a Complex World, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.