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    Evolving Threats to Army Installations in a Complex World

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    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This visualization was developed for DASA-SI for presentation at the Fall 2017 AUSA Conference. It depicts how emerging threats have changed the Army’s operational environment. We need to reconsider how we view Army installations. Official public release was coordinated and approved through DASA-SI channels.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2017
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 14:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003539
    VIRIN: 171027-D-A0621-2312
    Filename: DOD_111648359
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evolving Threats to Army Installations in a Complex World, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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