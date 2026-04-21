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    B-Roll of Luke AFB's 7 Squadrons and Cockpit Footage

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Pilots and aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, the Belgian Air Force, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force conduct a seven-squadron formation flight for documentation of various aircraft tail flashes, April 10, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Cockpit footage captured the synergy between the pilot and the Public Affairs specialist, illustrating the unique perspective PA Airmen provide as operational support flyers. By gaining firsthand experience of the cockpit environment, PA Airmen translate the high-end training of the world’s premier fighter training wing into imagery that informs the public and inspires the next generation of recruits. These efforts showcase the precision and lethality of the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003538
    VIRIN: 240410-F-KD516-2001
    Filename: DOD_111648323
    Length: 00:15:33
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Luke AFB's 7 Squadrons and Cockpit Footage, by SrA Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    Public Affairs Specialist

    F-35A Lightning II

    Pilot

    Luke Air Force Base

    Flight operations

    TAGS

    cockpit
    Netherlands Air Force
    56th Fighter Wing
    Belgian Air Force
    F-35A Lightning II
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)

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