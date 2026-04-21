B-Roll of Luke AFB's 7 Squadrons and Cockpit Footage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pilots and aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, the Belgian Air Force, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force conduct a seven-squadron formation flight for documentation of various aircraft tail flashes, April 10, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Cockpit footage captured the synergy between the pilot and the Public Affairs specialist, illustrating the unique perspective PA Airmen provide as operational support flyers. By gaining firsthand experience of the cockpit environment, PA Airmen translate the high-end training of the world’s premier fighter training wing into imagery that informs the public and inspires the next generation of recruits. These efforts showcase the precision and lethality of the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun)