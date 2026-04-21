Pilots and aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, the Belgian Air Force, the Royal Netherlands Air Force, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force conduct a seven-squadron formation flight for documentation of various aircraft tail flashes, April 10, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Cockpit footage captured the synergy between the pilot and the Public Affairs specialist, illustrating the unique perspective PA Airmen provide as operational support flyers. By gaining firsthand experience of the cockpit environment, PA Airmen translate the high-end training of the world’s premier fighter training wing into imagery that informs the public and inspires the next generation of recruits. These efforts showcase the precision and lethality of the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003538
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-KD516-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111648323
|Length:
|00:15:33
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, B-Roll and Cockpit Footage of F-35 and F-16's at Luke AFB, by SrA Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Public Affairs Specialist
F-35A Lightning II
Pilot
Luke Air Force Base
Flight operations