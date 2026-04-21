B-roll package of U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 22, 2026. The Soldiers participated in skill level 2 lanes that included CBRN, medical, and react to contact. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003528
|VIRIN:
|240422-A-DR666-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111648213
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Best Squad Competition Day 4 B-Roll, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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