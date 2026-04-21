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    Depicting a Complex World for Army Training

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    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2015

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This video discusses how TRADOC uses the Operational Environment Enterprise (OEE) to rapidly include Lessons Learned into DATE informed Combat training Center Rotations and Home Station Training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2015
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003525
    VIRIN: 151020-D-A0621-8456
    Filename: DOD_111648162
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    OE
    Training & Combat Readiness
    T2COM G2

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