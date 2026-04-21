Depicting a Complex World for Army Training

This video discusses how TRADOC uses the Operational Environment Enterprise (OEE) to rapidly include Lessons Learned into DATE informed Combat training Center Rotations and Home Station Training.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2015
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003525
|VIRIN:
|151020-D-A0621-8456
|Filename:
|DOD_111648162
|Length:
|00:07:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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