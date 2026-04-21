DOW Leaders Testify on Military Posture, National Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

John Noh, assistant secretary of war for Indo-Pacific security affairs; Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, testify before the House Armed Services Committee on military posture and national security in the Indo-Pacific region during a hearing in Washington, April 22, 2026.