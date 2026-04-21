DOW Leaders Testify on Military Posture, National Security

John Noh, assistant secretary of war for Indo-Pacific security affairs; Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, testify before the House Armed Services Committee on military posture and national security in the Indo-Pacific region during a hearing in Washington, April 22, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 14:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003524
|Filename:
|DOD_111648155
|Length:
|02:03:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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