(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOW Leaders Testify on Military Posture, National Security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    John Noh, assistant secretary of war for Indo-Pacific security affairs; Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, testify before the House Armed Services Committee on military posture and national security in the Indo-Pacific region during a hearing in Washington, April 22, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 14:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003524
    Filename: DOD_111648155
    Length: 02:03:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOW Leaders Testify on Military Posture, National Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video