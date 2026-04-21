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    Flintlock Returns to Côte d’Ivoire for the Second Consecutive Year (French)

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    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nearly 1,500 participants from over 30 countries participate in this year’s exercise Flintlock 26 to build partner capacity and meet shared security objectives in Côte d’Ivoire and Libya, from April 14-30, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003519
    VIRIN: 260419-A-MC630-2401
    Filename: DOD_111648114
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CI

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    This work, Flintlock Returns to Côte d’Ivoire for the Second Consecutive Year (French), by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    Cote d'Ivoire
    AFRICOM
    IBS26

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