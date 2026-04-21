Nearly 1,500 participants from over 30 countries participate in this year’s exercise Flintlock 26 to build partner capacity and meet shared security objectives in Côte d’Ivoire and Libya, from April 14-30, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003519
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-MC630-2401
|Filename:
|DOD_111648114
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock Returns to Côte d’Ivoire for the Second Consecutive Year (French), by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.