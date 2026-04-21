M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems crews fire at Camp Orchard, Boise, Idaho, during I Corps’ Courage Lethality exercise April 17, 2026. The HIMAR was one of eight 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment HIMARs to fire at Camp Orchard during the exercise, which also included battalion crews firing simultaneously at the Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Washington, and at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Courage Lethality tested the battalion’s ability to deliver long-range precision fires across while distributed across 700 miles.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003512
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-CW758-2193
|Filename:
|DOD_111647982
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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HIMARS unit fires simultaneously across 700 miles, three states
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