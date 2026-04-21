(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS unit fires simultaneously across 700 miles, three states

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Maj. Robert Taylor 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems crews fire at Camp Orchard, Boise, Idaho, during I Corps’ Courage Lethality exercise April 17, 2026. The HIMAR was one of eight 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment HIMARs to fire at Camp Orchard during the exercise, which also included battalion crews firing simultaneously at the Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Washington, and at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Courage Lethality tested the battalion’s ability to deliver long-range precision fires across while distributed across 700 miles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003512
    VIRIN: 260417-A-CW758-2193
    Filename: DOD_111647982
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS unit fires simultaneously across 700 miles, three states, by MAJ Robert Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HIMARS unit fires simultaneously across 700 miles, three states

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video