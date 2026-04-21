HIMARS unit fires simultaneously across 700 miles, three states

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems crews fire at Camp Orchard, Boise, Idaho, during I Corps’ Courage Lethality exercise April 17, 2026. The HIMAR was one of eight 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment HIMARs to fire at Camp Orchard during the exercise, which also included battalion crews firing simultaneously at the Yakima Training Center in Yakima, Washington, and at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Courage Lethality tested the battalion’s ability to deliver long-range precision fires across while distributed across 700 miles.