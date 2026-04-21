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    Fire Support Range Corrections Basics of Bracketing

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    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2012

    Video by David Anderson 

    T2COM G2

    This visualization trains Soldiers how to use the bracketing technique when calling for indirect fires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2012
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003510
    VIRIN: 120810-D-UX276-7193
    Filename: DOD_111647832
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fire Support Range Corrections Basics of Bracketing, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Training & Combat Readiness
    T2COM G2

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