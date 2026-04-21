This visualization trains Soldiers how to use the bracketing technique when calling for indirect fires.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003510
|VIRIN:
|120810-D-UX276-7193
|Filename:
|DOD_111647832
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Support Range Corrections Basics of Bracketing, by David Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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