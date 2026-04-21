21st TSC UMTC [No Graphics]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chaplains and religious affairs specialists assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the Best Unit Ministry Team Competition and attend Unit Ministry University during a combined training event held in April 2026. The event is designed to teach, challenge, and mentor Unit Ministry Teams through graded lanes, tactical scenarios, and professional development focused on religious support operations, resiliency, and the future of the Chaplain Corps on the modern battlefield.