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    21st TSC UMTC [2026]

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Chaplains and religious affairs specialists assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the Best Unit Ministry Team Competition and attend Unit Ministry University during a combined training event held in April 2026. The event is designed to teach, challenge, and mentor Unit Ministry Teams through graded lanes, tactical scenarios, and professional development focused on religious support operations, resiliency, and the future of the Chaplain Corps on the modern battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003508
    VIRIN: 260417-D-A4466-8755
    Filename: DOD_111647797
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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