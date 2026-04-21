Chaplains and religious affairs specialists assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command compete in the Best Unit Ministry Team Competition and attend Unit Ministry University during a combined training event held in April 2026. The event is designed to teach, challenge, and mentor Unit Ministry Teams through graded lanes, tactical scenarios, and professional development focused on religious support operations, resiliency, and the future of the Chaplain Corps on the modern battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003508
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-A4466-8755
|Filename:
|DOD_111647797
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC UMTC [2026], by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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