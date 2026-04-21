Oklahoma National Guard hosts High School Drone Search and Rescue Competition

Students representing Stillwater, Pryor, and Wilson high schools participate in a search and rescue scenario competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., April 15, 2026. This event tests high school students skills in emergency response and teamwork while preparing them for future careers in organizations such as the Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and emergency management agencies. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
CG Information:
Natalie Noles
Program Director for Oklahoma State Aerospace Institute for Research and Education
(00:01-00:05)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 12:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003504
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-OB588-4200
|Filename:
|DOD_111647721
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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