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    Oklahoma National Guard hosts High School Drone Search and Rescue Competition

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    CAMP GRUBER, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Students representing Stillwater, Pryor, and Wilson high schools participate in a search and rescue scenario competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., April 15, 2026. This event tests high school students skills in emergency response and teamwork while preparing them for future careers in organizations such as the Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and emergency management agencies. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    CG Information:
    Natalie Noles
    Program Director for Oklahoma State Aerospace Institute for Research and Education
    (00:01-00:05)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003504
    VIRIN: 260415-A-OB588-4200
    Filename: DOD_111647721
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, US

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    This work, Oklahoma National Guard hosts High School Drone Search and Rescue Competition, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    OKLS1

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