Oklahoma National Guard hosts High School Drone Search and Rescue Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003504" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students representing Stillwater, Pryor, and Wilson high schools participate in a search and rescue scenario competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., April 15, 2026. This event tests high school students skills in emergency response and teamwork while preparing them for future careers in organizations such as the Oklahoma National Guard, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and emergency management agencies. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)



CG Information:

Natalie Noles

Program Director for Oklahoma State Aerospace Institute for Research and Education

(00:01-00:05)