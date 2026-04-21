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    JTF- April Command Message

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of the Joint Task Force - District of Columbia commander, sends a message to Soldiers and Airmen serving in Washington on the DC Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Thomas Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003500
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-QZ422-1001
    Filename: DOD_111647458
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF- April Command Message, by SSG Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    dcsafe

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