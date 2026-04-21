JTF- April Command Message

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of the Joint Task Force - District of Columbia commander, sends a message to Soldiers and Airmen serving in Washington on the DC Safe and Beautiful mission. Approximately 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SSG Thomas Norris)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003500
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-QZ422-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111647458
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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