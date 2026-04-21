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    JTF- Arkansas Command Team Goes Out

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    The command team of Arkansas National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force- District of Columbia visits Soldiers on patrol in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003498
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-VB701-3831
    Filename: DOD_111647374
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF- Arkansas Command Team Goes Out, by SSG Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

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