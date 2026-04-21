JTF- Arkansas Command Team Goes Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The command team of Arkansas National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force- District of Columbia visits Soldiers on patrol in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)