JTF- Arkansas Command Team Goes Out

The command team of Arkansas National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force- District of Columbia visits Soldiers on patrol in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003498
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-VB701-3831
|Filename:
|DOD_111647374
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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