VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination

Fort Knox, Ky. — Over 3,000 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets competed in the National Raider Challenge hosted at Fort Knox, Ky., April 16-19.
For more content from the 2025-26 National Raider Challenge follow the link to the official JROTC National Raider Challenge website and navigate to the “Media & Coverage” section.
Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003476
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-GF376-4367
|Filename:
|DOD_111647197
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
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|0
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|0
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