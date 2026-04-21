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    VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Over 3,000 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets competed in the National Raider Challenge hosted at Fort Knox, Ky., April 16-19.

    For more content from the 2025-26 National Raider Challenge follow the link to the official JROTC National Raider Challenge website and navigate to the “Media & Coverage” section.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003476
    VIRIN: 260422-A-GF376-4367
    Filename: DOD_111647197
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    Army
    Kentucky
    National Raider Challenge 2026

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