VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Knox, Ky. — Over 3,000 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets competed in the National Raider Challenge hosted at Fort Knox, Ky., April 16-19.



For more content from the 2025-26 National Raider Challenge follow the link to the official JROTC National Raider Challenge website and navigate to the “Media & Coverage” section.



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.