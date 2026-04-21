Retired Army Lt. Gen. Joe Anderson and retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Tony Grinston, speak about the importance of Retired Soldiers staying connected to the Army after retirement. It isn't just about looking back—it's about paying it forward. By sharing your unique insights and lived experiences, retirees serve as the most accurate bridge between the Army’s legacy and its future leaders.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003475
|VIRIN:
|260422-O-QR498-7683
|Filename:
|DOD_111647174
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 CSA RETIRED SOLDIER COUNCIL CO-CHAIRS VIDEO, by Reina Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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