2026 CSA RETIRED SOLDIER COUNCIL CO-CHAIRS VIDEO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Joe Anderson and retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Tony Grinston, speak about the importance of Retired Soldiers staying connected to the Army after retirement. It isn't just about looking back—it's about paying it forward. By sharing your unique insights and lived experiences, retirees serve as the most accurate bridge between the Army’s legacy and its future leaders.