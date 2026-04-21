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    2026 CSA RETIRED SOLDIER COUNCIL CO-CHAIRS VIDEO

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Reina Vasquez 

    HQDA Retirement Services Office

    Retired Army Lt. Gen. Joe Anderson and retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Tony Grinston, speak about the importance of Retired Soldiers staying connected to the Army after retirement. It isn't just about looking back—it's about paying it forward. By sharing your unique insights and lived experiences, retirees serve as the most accurate bridge between the Army’s legacy and its future leaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003475
    VIRIN: 260422-O-QR498-7683
    Filename: DOD_111647174
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

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    This work, 2026 CSA RETIRED SOLDIER COUNCIL CO-CHAIRS VIDEO, by Reina Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    retired
    SMA Grinston
    Retired Soldiers Council
    retirement
    retired army lt. gen. joe anderson

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