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    Focus Through Fatigue

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Watch as IACH Soldiers are pushed to their limits in the Soldier and NCO of the Quarter Competition held March 2026. Narrated by the IACH Operations NCO, this feature highlights what it takes to represent Irwin Army Community Hospital as the "Best of the Best." To earn the title, competitors must prove their military bearing, demonstrate proficiency in medical and Soldier tasks, and maintain peak physical endurance.

    The competition fosters camaraderie while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs who embody the Army Values, uphold the Warrior Ethos, and outperform their peers. This quarter's event disrupted the competitors' physical momentum with sudden cognitive tasks, proving that true readiness requires both a strong back and a sharp mind.

    Music title "Into the Unknown 2" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003474
    VIRIN: 260422-D-JU906-1000
    Filename: DOD_111647142
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    Soldier of the quarter competition
    NCO of the Quarter Competition
    Pharmacy Techician
    ruck march
    memory

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