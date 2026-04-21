Focus Through Fatigue

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Watch as IACH Soldiers are pushed to their limits in the Soldier and NCO of the Quarter Competition held March 2026. Narrated by the IACH Operations NCO, this feature highlights what it takes to represent Irwin Army Community Hospital as the "Best of the Best." To earn the title, competitors must prove their military bearing, demonstrate proficiency in medical and Soldier tasks, and maintain peak physical endurance.



The competition fosters camaraderie while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs who embody the Army Values, uphold the Warrior Ethos, and outperform their peers. This quarter's event disrupted the competitors' physical momentum with sudden cognitive tasks, proving that true readiness requires both a strong back and a sharp mind.



Music title "Into the Unknown 2" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.