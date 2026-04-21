Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the importance of the profession of the sergeant major. The Senior Enlisted Council, the Sergeant Major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable total Army solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1003472
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-WI099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111647111
|Length:
|00:09:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter Chronicles: The Profession of the Sergeant Major, by SSG Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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