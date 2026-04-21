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    Warfighter Chronicles: The Profession of the Sergeant Major

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Office of the Sergeant Major of the Army

    Members of the U.S. Army Senior Enlisted Council discuss the importance of the profession of the sergeant major. The Senior Enlisted Council, the Sergeant Major of the Army's advisory board, meets quarterly to discuss issues impacting the readiness and welfare of troops and to recommend viable total Army solutions to ongoing challenges. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez/Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1003472
    VIRIN: 260417-A-WI099-1001
    Filename: DOD_111647111
    Length: 00:09:24
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    warfighter
    Warfighting
    SMA17

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