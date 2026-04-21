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    The Changing Character of Future Warfare

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2018

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    This visualization presents an audio visual synapses of a hypothetical future world and how this will impact warfare.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2018
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003468
    VIRIN: 180323-D-A0621-4522
    Filename: DOD_111647103
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

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    This work, The Changing Character of Future Warfare, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T2COM G2

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