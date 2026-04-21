As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue to challenge service members and their families, April’s dual observance of Stress Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness Month highlights a critical connection: how stress is managed can directly impact long-term health, resilience and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003466
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-JC790-8931
|Filename:
|DOD_111647099
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength Under Pressure: Managing Stress and Rethinking Alcohol Use in the Military Community, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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