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    Strength Under Pressure: Managing Stress and Rethinking Alcohol Use in the Military Community

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    As operational demands, family responsibilities and the pace of military life continue to challenge service members and their families, April’s dual observance of Stress Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness Month highlights a critical connection: how stress is managed can directly impact long-term health, resilience and readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003466
    VIRIN: 260416-A-JC790-8931
    Filename: DOD_111647099
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Strength Under Pressure: Managing Stress and Rethinking Alcohol Use in the Military Community, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #USArmy
    #DHA
    #armystrong
    #armymedic
    #armymedicine
    #surgeongeneral
    #militarymedicine
    #armynurse
    #MilitaryHealthSystem
    #militaryhealth
    #medicalreadinesscommandwest
    #ArmyHealthcare #defensehealthagency

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