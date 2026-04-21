Training Done Right (DATE and Threat Tactics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Decisive Action Training Environment (or DATE) was designed to provide trainers with a scalable, robust and complex catalog of Operational Environmental (OE) conditions. These conditions are intended to challenge all Army tasks in the expected complex OE. The Threat Army Techniques Publications (or ATP), scheduled to be released in FY 20, on Russian, Chinese and North Korean threat tactics provide an ideal companion to DATE for developing training events. DATE World is continuously being updated to reflect the changing, complex OE.