Training Done Right (DATE and Threat Tactics)

The Decisive Action Training Environment (or DATE) was designed to provide trainers with a scalable, robust and complex catalog of Operational Environmental (OE) conditions. These conditions are intended to challenge all Army tasks in the expected complex OE. The Threat Army Techniques Publications (or ATP), scheduled to be released in FY 20, on Russian, Chinese and North Korean threat tactics provide an ideal companion to DATE for developing training events. DATE World is continuously being updated to reflect the changing, complex OE.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003465
|VIRIN:
|191220-D-A0621-9245
|Filename:
|DOD_111647097
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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