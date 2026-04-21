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    Training Done Right (DATE and Threat Tactics)

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    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2019

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The Decisive Action Training Environment (or DATE) was designed to provide trainers with a scalable, robust and complex catalog of Operational Environmental (OE) conditions. These conditions are intended to challenge all Army tasks in the expected complex OE. The Threat Army Techniques Publications (or ATP), scheduled to be released in FY 20, on Russian, Chinese and North Korean threat tactics provide an ideal companion to DATE for developing training events. DATE World is continuously being updated to reflect the changing, complex OE.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2019
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003465
    VIRIN: 191220-D-A0621-9245
    Filename: DOD_111647097
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: US

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    DATE OE

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