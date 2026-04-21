21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

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Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command

conduct an obstacle course on day four of the 21st Theater Sustainment

Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria,

Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 22, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are

opportunities for units to showcase their toughest Soldiers in

competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical

abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the

U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)