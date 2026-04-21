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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command
    conduct an obstacle course on day four of the 21st Theater Sustainment
    Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria,
    Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 22, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are
    opportunities for units to showcase their toughest Soldiers in
    competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical
    abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003461
    VIRIN: 260422-A-RM492-2298
    Filename: DOD_111647003
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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