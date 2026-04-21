21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

Competitors from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command
conduct an obstacle course on day four of the 21st Theater Sustainment
Command’s Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria,
Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 22, 2026. Best Squad Competitions are
opportunities for units to showcase their toughest Soldiers in
competition utilizing events based on physical, technical, and tactical
abilities under stress and fatigue. The winners will progress to the
U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 08:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003461
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-RM492-2298
|Filename:
|DOD_111647003
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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