21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Obstacle Course Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003458" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an obstacle course during the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 22, 2026. Obstacle courses require participants to climb, crawl, balance, and move quickly, which tests their physical stamina and agility. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

Arder – Short Djent / Progressive Metal Intro (Instrumental) by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.