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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Obstacle Course Reel

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an obstacle course during the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 22, 2026. Obstacle courses require participants to climb, crawl, balance, and move quickly, which tests their physical stamina and agility. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
    Arder – Short Djent / Progressive Metal Intro (Instrumental) by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003458
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IR446-6623
    Filename: DOD_111646962
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Obstacle Course Reel, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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