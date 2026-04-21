21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition 2026 Obstacle Course Reel

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct an obstacle course during the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 22, 2026. Obstacle courses require participants to climb, crawl, balance, and move quickly, which tests their physical stamina and agility. Winners of this competition will advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
Arder – Short Djent / Progressive Metal Intro (Instrumental) by David J. Barrios is licensed under a Attribution 4.0 International License.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003458
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IR446-6623
|Filename:
|DOD_111646962
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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