48th Fighter Wing hosts joint rapid airfield damage repair exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003454" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Alvaran, 435th Construction and Training Squadron instructor, discusses a rapid airfield damage repair exercise that integrated the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, 435 CTS and 100 CES at RAF Feltwell, England, Feb. 25, 2026. RADR equips Airmen with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively with fully functional airfield restoration in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)