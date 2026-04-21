U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Alvaran, 435th Construction and Training Squadron instructor, discusses a rapid airfield damage repair exercise that integrated the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, 435 CTS and 100 CES at RAF Feltwell, England, Feb. 25, 2026. RADR equips Airmen with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively with fully functional airfield restoration in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 07:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003454
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-GU217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111646650
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th Fighter Wing hosts joint rapid airfield damage repair exercise, by A1C Rilynn Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.