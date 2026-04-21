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    48th Fighter Wing hosts joint rapid airfield damage repair exercise

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    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Alvaran, 435th Construction and Training Squadron instructor, discusses a rapid airfield damage repair exercise that integrated the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, 435 CTS and 100 CES at RAF Feltwell, England, Feb. 25, 2026. RADR equips Airmen with the tools and knowledge to respond effectively with fully functional airfield restoration in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rilynn Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 07:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003454
    VIRIN: 260422-F-GU217-1001
    Filename: DOD_111646650
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 48th Fighter Wing hosts joint rapid airfield damage repair exercise, by A1C Rilynn Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RADR, CE, 48CES, 100CES, ADR, 435CTS

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