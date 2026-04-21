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    Libyan joint forces conduct visit, board, search, seizure drills

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    SIRTE (SURT), LIBYA

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Libyan joint forces conduct visit, board, search, seizure drills during Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, Libya, April 20, 2026. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 06:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003453
    VIRIN: 260420-F-LN908-7001
    Filename: DOD_111646649
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SIRTE (SURT), LY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Libyan joint forces conduct visit, board, search, seizure drills, by SSgt Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    Turkey
    AFRICOM

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