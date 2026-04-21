Reel: African Lion 26 begins [Social Media 9:16]

African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual, joint exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), designed to strengthen interoperability among allies and partners while enhancing readiness for a wide range of operations. (Video by contactor, Brian Andries, U.S. Army SETAF-AF Public Affairs)
Item Title: Massive Percussion
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/massive-percussion-Z6YR2U8
Item ID: Z6YR2U8
Author Username: McMillenium
Licensee: Brian Andries
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 07:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003452
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-MG761-6975
|Filename:
|DOD_111646628
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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