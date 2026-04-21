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    Reel: African Lion 26 begins [Social Media 9:16]

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    MOROCCO

    04.16.2026

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual, joint exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), designed to strengthen interoperability among allies and partners while enhancing readiness for a wide range of operations. (Video by contactor, Brian Andries, U.S. Army SETAF-AF Public Affairs)

    Item Title: Massive Percussion
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/massive-percussion-Z6YR2U8
    Item ID: Z6YR2U8
    Author Username: McMillenium
    Licensee: Brian Andries

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 07:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003452
    VIRIN: 260417-A-MG761-6975
    Filename: DOD_111646628
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MA

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Morocco
    Tunisia
    AfricanLion
    Social Media Feature
    Senegal
    Ghana

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