NATO doctors and medics assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) from Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, and the United States conducted a mass casualty exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Apr. 3, 2026. The exercise tested multinational medical response and coordination for large-scale casualties, improving interoperability and readiness so KFOR can rapidly protect civilians and forces and sustain a safe and secure environment across Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 04:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003451
|VIRIN:
|260403-Z-SR689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111646615
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR NATO medical personnel conduct MASCAL training at Camp Novo Selo, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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