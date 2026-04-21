(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KFOR NATO medical personnel conduct MASCAL training at Camp Novo Selo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    04.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO doctors and medics assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) from Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, and the United States conducted a mass casualty exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Apr. 3, 2026. The exercise tested multinational medical response and coordination for large-scale casualties, improving interoperability and readiness so KFOR can rapidly protect civilians and forces and sustain a safe and secure environment across Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 04:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003451
    VIRIN: 260403-Z-SR689-1002
    Filename: DOD_111646615
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR NATO medical personnel conduct MASCAL training at Camp Novo Selo, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video