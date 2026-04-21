KFOR NATO medical personnel conduct MASCAL training at Camp Novo Selo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003451" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO doctors and medics assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) from Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Sweden, and the United States conducted a mass casualty exercise at Camp Novo Selo, Apr. 3, 2026. The exercise tested multinational medical response and coordination for large-scale casualties, improving interoperability and readiness so KFOR can rapidly protect civilians and forces and sustain a safe and secure environment across Kosovo. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)