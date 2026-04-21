Wyvern at Work: CPTS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003449" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Air Force 1st. Lt. Justin Chalut, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis deputy flight commander, walks the 31st Fighter Wing command team through processing a voucher for a local national at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)