U.S Air Force 1st. Lt. Justin Chalut, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis deputy flight commander, walks the 31st Fighter Wing command team through processing a voucher for a local national at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 03:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003449
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111646519
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern at Work: CPTS, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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