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    Wyvern at Work: CPTS

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S Air Force 1st. Lt. Justin Chalut, 31st Comptroller Squadron financial analysis deputy flight commander, walks the 31st Fighter Wing command team through processing a voucher for a local national at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 14, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 03:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003449
    VIRIN: 260414-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_111646519
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Wyvern at Work: CPTS, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aviano
    31st CPTS
    Wyverns at Work

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