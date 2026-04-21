Airman First Class Joshua Fathal talks about the importance of response to Typhoon Sinlaku in Asan, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guardmen, alongside Department of Public Works and Mayor's Council are working hard to gather disaster debris to get the island back in shape.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 21:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003438
|VIRIN:
|260421-Z-XS820-5007
|Filename:
|DOD_111646085
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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