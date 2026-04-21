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    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

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    GUAM

    04.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Airman First Class Joshua Fathal talks about the importance of response to Typhoon Sinlaku in Asan, Guam, April 21, 2026. Guam National Guardmen, alongside Department of Public Works and Mayor's Council are working hard to gather disaster debris to get the island back in shape.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 21:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003438
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-XS820-5007
    Filename: DOD_111646085
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    response
    typhoon
    CNMI
    Guam National Guard (GUNG)
    Guam
    Sinlaku

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