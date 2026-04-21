Army Reserve Cadet Jordyn Hoit can achieve all her goals thanks to the Minuteman Scholarship. Without the financial burdens of school, she can focus on being the best version of herself.
U.S. Army Reserve video directed by Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 21:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003437
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-KJ871-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111646084
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jordyn Hoit | Minuteman Scholarship, by CPT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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