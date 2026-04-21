Jordyn Hoit | Limitless Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve Cadet Jordyn Hoit can achieve all her goals thanks to the Minuteman Scholarship. Without the financial burdens of school, she can focus on being the best version of herself.



U.S. Army Reserve video directed by Tim Yao