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    Jordyn Hoit | Limitless Future

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    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Capt. Timothy Yao 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Cadet Jordyn Hoit can achieve all her goals thanks to the Minuteman Scholarship. Without the financial burdens of school, she can focus on being the best version of herself.

    U.S. Army Reserve video directed by Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 21:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1003436
    VIRIN: 260421-A-KJ871-1002
    Filename: DOD_111646049
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jordyn Hoit | Limitless Future, by CPT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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