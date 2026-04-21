Pfc. Charlz Sanchez talks about the importance of road safety in Tamuning, Guam, April 20, 2026. Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 19:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1003429
|VIRIN:
|260420-Z-XS820-4235
|Filename:
|DOD_111645934
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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