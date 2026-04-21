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    Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages

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    GUAM

    04.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Pfc. Charlz Sanchez talks about the importance of road safety in Tamuning, Guam, April 20, 2026. Guam National Guardsmen, alongside local law enforcement authorities and first responders, set up traffic control points at various locations experiencing power outages due to damages from Typhoon Sinlaku.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 19:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003429
    VIRIN: 260420-Z-XS820-4235
    Filename: DOD_111645934
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Guam National Guardsmen respond to Typhoon Sinlaku damages, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    response
    typhoon
    CNMI
    Guam National Guard (GUNG)
    Guam
    Sinlaku

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