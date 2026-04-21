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    KYARNG G3 Podcast: Fix Bayonets | Ep. 5-SSG Moody-KYARNG NCO of the Year

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    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    In Episode 5 of “Fix Bayonets,” U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shea Moody, Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, shares his story of competing in the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition. Hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Clay Benningfield, this episode covers Moody’s journey from training to winning the prestigious honor and title of Kentucky Army National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer of 2026. This conversation focuses on the key values of staying physically fit and mentally prepared to take on any task at hand, whether in combat or in competition.

    For information concerning home station training resources, please contact the J3 Training LNO at: ng.ky.kyarng.list.j3-training-lno@army.mil

    Fix Bayonets! = Real stories from the Kentucky National Guard.

    READ MORE: https://ky.ng.mil/News/Article/4444024/kentucky-names-2026-best-warriors/

    Produced by: Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs

    Location: Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky.

    Recorded and edited by: Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane Date Recorded: April 15, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 20:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1003428
    VIRIN: 260415-A-OO829-6644
    PIN: 098765
    Filename: DOD_111645913
    Length: 00:53:02
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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