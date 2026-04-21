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    21st TSC BSC 2026 EPFA, M17 Qual, and Grenade Lanes

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    GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, M17 pistol qualification, and hand grenade lanes during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests competitors’ physical readiness, marksmanship, and ability to employ weapons effectively under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003423
    VIRIN: 260420-A-PT551-1064
    Filename: DOD_111645818
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: DE

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 EPFA, M17 Qual, and Grenade Lanes, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordOfFreedom
    21st TSC BSC 2026
    21 Strong

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