U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command complete the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, M17 pistol qualification, and hand grenade lanes during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 21, 2026. The event tests competitors’ physical readiness, marksmanship, and ability to employ weapons effectively under demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003423
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-PT551-1064
|Filename:
|DOD_111645818
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 EPFA, M17 Qual, and Grenade Lanes, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.