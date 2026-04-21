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    Its not just MREs

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    LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) prepare pastries as a part of the 79th TSC’s second annual Culinarian of the Year competition at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitios, California, April 20, 2026. Culinary competitions like this one test culinary specialists on their field cooking knowledge and prepare them to support scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 18:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003422
    VIRIN: 260420-A-IA193-9923
    Filename: DOD_111645800
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US

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    302nd MPAD
    culinary
    79th TSC
    competition
    Sustainment
    Army Reserve

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