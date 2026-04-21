Its not just MREs

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) prepare pastries as a part of the 79th TSC’s second annual Culinarian of the Year competition at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitios, California, April 20, 2026. Culinary competitions like this one test culinary specialists on their field cooking knowledge and prepare them to support scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003422
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-IA193-9923
|Filename:
|DOD_111645800
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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