Its not just MREs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003422" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) prepare pastries as a part of the 79th TSC’s second annual Culinarian of the Year competition at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitios, California, April 20, 2026. Culinary competitions like this one test culinary specialists on their field cooking knowledge and prepare them to support scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)