B-Roll package of 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Summit April 12-17, 2026 at Ft. Stewart, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003420
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-VE588-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111645738
|Length:
|00:19:01
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 MSOS Summit B-Roll, by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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