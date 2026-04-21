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    Forged in the Dirt: 1 SBCT Raider Brigade Tests Soldier

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Keaton Gray 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    On April 17th, 2026, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat team conducts a brigade wide physical training to test Raider Soldiers grit and will. 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion sponsored the arduous event which consisted of hill sprints, simulated casualty carry, low crawl, and Pickett pounding which was conducted by companies consisting of 40 Raiders per group. Ultimately there was only one winner where the title was claimed by Claymore Company, 1-38 Infantry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1003419
    VIRIN: 260417-A-AX673-4994
    Filename: DOD_111645728
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, Forged in the Dirt: 1 SBCT Raider Brigade Tests Soldier, by SPC Keaton Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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