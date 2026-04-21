Forged in the Dirt: 1 SBCT Raider Brigade Tests Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On April 17th, 2026, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat team conducts a brigade wide physical training to test Raider Soldiers grit and will. 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion sponsored the arduous event which consisted of hill sprints, simulated casualty carry, low crawl, and Pickett pounding which was conducted by companies consisting of 40 Raiders per group. Ultimately there was only one winner where the title was claimed by Claymore Company, 1-38 Infantry.