On April 17th, 2026, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat team conducts a brigade wide physical training to test Raider Soldiers grit and will. 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion sponsored the arduous event which consisted of hill sprints, simulated casualty carry, low crawl, and Pickett pounding which was conducted by companies consisting of 40 Raiders per group. Ultimately there was only one winner where the title was claimed by Claymore Company, 1-38 Infantry.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1003419
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-AX673-4994
|Filename:
|DOD_111645728
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged in the Dirt: 1 SBCT Raider Brigade Tests Soldier, by SPC Keaton Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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