17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live fire HIRAIN during Operation Courage Lethality

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rapid infiltration (HIRAIN) live-fire exercise during Operation Courage Lethality at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 17, 2026. During this training exercise, Soldiers are assessed in their ability to integrate air and ground movements to establish firing positions, as well as their ability to engage targets with accurate and timely fires. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Joshua Terry)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003417
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-JT124-2885
|Filename:
|DOD_111645700
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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