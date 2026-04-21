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    17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts live fire HIRAIN during Operation Courage Lethality

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    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Joshua Terry 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rapid infiltration (HIRAIN) live-fire exercise during Operation Courage Lethality at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 17, 2026. During this training exercise, Soldiers are assessed in their ability to integrate air and ground movements to establish firing positions, as well as their ability to engage targets with accurate and timely fires. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Joshua Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003417
    VIRIN: 260417-A-JT124-2885
    Filename: DOD_111645700
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

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