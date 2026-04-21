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    DOW Leaders Testify Before House on Cyber Posture

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary of war for cyber policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of war, and Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency, testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee on the status of the War Department’s cyberspace posture and capabilities during a hearing in Washington, April 21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 18:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1003415
    Filename: DOD_111645628
    Length: 00:58:20
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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