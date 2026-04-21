DOW Leaders Testify Before House on Cyber Posture

Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary of war for cyber policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of war, and Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency, testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee on the status of the War Department’s cyberspace posture and capabilities during a hearing in Washington, April 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1003415
|Filename:
|DOD_111645628
|Length:
|00:58:20
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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