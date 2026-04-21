DOW Leaders Testify Before House on Cyber Posture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary of war for cyber policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of war, and Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency, testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee on the status of the War Department’s cyberspace posture and capabilities during a hearing in Washington, April 21, 2026.