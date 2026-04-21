17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts HIMARS live fire during Operation Courage Lethality

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire exercise during Operation Courage Lethality 26 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 20, 2026. During this training exercise, Soldiers are assessed in their ability to rapidly deploy and engage targets, as well as their ability to deliver precise long-range fires in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Joshua Terry)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1003412
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-JT124-5373
|Filename:
|DOD_111645611
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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