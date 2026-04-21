17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts HIMARS live fire during Operation Courage Lethality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003412" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire exercise during Operation Courage Lethality 26 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 20, 2026. During this training exercise, Soldiers are assessed in their ability to rapidly deploy and engage targets, as well as their ability to deliver precise long-range fires in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Joshua Terry)