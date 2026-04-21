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    17th Field Artillery Brigade conducts HIMARS live fire during Operation Courage Lethality

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    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Spc. Joshua Terry 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire exercise during Operation Courage Lethality 26 at Yakima Training Center, Washington, April 20, 2026. During this training exercise, Soldiers are assessed in their ability to rapidly deploy and engage targets, as well as their ability to deliver precise long-range fires in support of combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Joshua Terry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1003412
    VIRIN: 260420-A-JT124-5373
    Filename: DOD_111645611
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US

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