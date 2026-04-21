Marines with CLR-1 Conduct Combat Convoy Simulator Training

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in combat convoy simulator training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2026. Marines with CLR-1 conducted the training to ensure proficiency in convoy communications and considerations as well as the basic procedures for drivers, gunners, and passengers in combat convoy operations. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1003411
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-DL962-1001
|PIN:
|MDL962
|Filename:
|DOD_111645601
|Length:
|00:05:43
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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