Marines with CLR-1 Conduct Combat Convoy Simulator Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003411" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in combat convoy simulator training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2026. Marines with CLR-1 conducted the training to ensure proficiency in convoy communications and considerations as well as the basic procedures for drivers, gunners, and passengers in combat convoy operations. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Calah Thompson)