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    Marines with CLR-1 Conduct Combat Convoy Simulator Training

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Calah Thompson 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in combat convoy simulator training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2026. Marines with CLR-1 conducted the training to ensure proficiency in convoy communications and considerations as well as the basic procedures for drivers, gunners, and passengers in combat convoy operations. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Calah Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1003411
    VIRIN: 260416-M-DL962-1001
    PIN: MDL962
    Filename: DOD_111645601
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Marines with CLR-1 Conduct Combat Convoy Simulator Training, by Sgt Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1st MLG, CLR-1, USMCNews, Combat Convoy Simulator, Motor transport, Marines

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